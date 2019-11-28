UCF suspends sorority after hazing allegations

ORLANDO, Fla. - A UCF sorority has been suspended following hazing allegations.
Pi Beta Phi is being investigated by both the university and the national organization.
In a statement, Pi Beta Phi leaders in Missouri said the sorority "takes seriously any allegations of hazing."
"At this time, we do not believe the full chapter was involved in wrongdoing," the statement reads. "However, we are looking closely at the actions of individual members to ensure any misconduct is addressed.
The sorority is suspended just about a week after UCF fraternity Kappa Sigma was suspended after someone who identified themselves as a member made an anonymous complaint that pledges were forced to sell and use drugs and participate in multiple "demeaning" activities.
READ: UCF frat suspended; complaint alleges pledges were forced to sell, use drugs, carry around pet fish
