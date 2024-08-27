UCF to vote on new protest restrictions following pro-Palestine demonstrations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees has unveiled a series of new restrictions that students and community members must follow if they plan to demonstrate on campus as it gears up for the new academic year.

The proposal, which is expected to be discussed and voted on next month, comes a few months after campuses across the nation were rocked by groups protesting the war in Gaza, as well as smaller counter-protests supporting Israel and Jewish rights.

UCF saw a handful of small, short-lived demonstrations, including one at graduation, but nothing at the scale of campuses like the Ivy League’s, which had buildings taken over and camps set up for weeks.

Under the proposal, UCF students and others demonstrating on campus would be forbidden from blocking others from walking around campus, entering and exiting buildings and parking facilities, or stopping traffic on roads.

Demonstrators are also prohibited from wearing masks or any other type of clothing that would disguise their identity. Furthermore, any protester will be required to identify themselves to law enforcement or a university official upon request.

Additional, more minor items include forbidding demonstrators from attaching signs, flyers or banners to any university property without prior approval and creating four so-called First Amendment zones on the UCF downtown campus that can be reserved in advance.

The university’s existing rules prohibit camping and amplified sound, commercial activities and protests lasting longer than five days. No adjustments are being made to these policies.

The proposal is scheduled to be taken up at the board’s September 27 meeting.

