ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is looking to launch an Atlas V rocket Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The ULA launch is planned for 8:34 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch will be in support of the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission.

SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 is a joint mission between the National Reconnaissance Office and U.S. Space Force.

Officials said the mission will help “capability to improve space domain awareness.”

