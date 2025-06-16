Local

ULA set to deliver second round of Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch its Atlas V rocket on Monday.

The launch is currently set for 1:25 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA is looking to launch a second batch of satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper internet service.

Monday’s planned launch has been pushed back several times because of bad weather.

