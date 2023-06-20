ULA set for Delta IV Heavy rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is planning to launch from Florida’s Space Coast early Wednesday.

ULA is set to launch its Delta IV Heavy rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is planned for 3:29 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 37.

Watch: ULA rocket’s debut launch delayed again due to large explosion

The launch is for the NROL-68 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Officials said the weather is around 75% favorable for Wednesday morning’s planned launch.

Watch: ULA gears up for another attempt of Vulcan Centaur rocket maiden launch

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch on Eyewitness News when it happens.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group