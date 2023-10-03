ULA set to launch Amazon broadband satellites Friday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The first launch for Amazon’s new broadband network is just days away.

The company wants to launch more than 32,000 satellites into orbit for its “Project Kuiper” network.

Amazon said Project Kuiper is designed to offer broadband internet services to underserved communities around the world.

The first mission is set to launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on Friday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window will open at 2 p.m.

