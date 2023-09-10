ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance successfully launched an Atlas V rocket Sunday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch happened at 8:47 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

ULA originally planned to launch the rocket Saturday morning but technical issues moved the launch back to Sunday.

This launch was also delayed because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The rocket is carrying SILENTBARKER/NROL-107, a joint mission for the United States Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office.

Officials said the mission will help “capability to improve space domain awareness.”

