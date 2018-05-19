ULA workers vote to end strike over new contract

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Hundreds of United Launch Alliance employees with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to end a strike that began earlier this month, according to a company news release.
"We are pleased that the IAM represented employees have ratified this agreement that is so critical to continuing ULA's success," said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO. "The represented employees’ contributions have propelled ULA forward in delivering critical capabilities for our nation and our customers.”
Read: ULA workers strike over contract
Negotiations on the new contract began on April 16 and ended April 26—which workers voted to reject on May 6, opting to go on strike.
Following meetings last week, union negotiators recommended the new contract and members voted to accept it.
Read: Ocala woman faces DUI manslaughter charge after fatal crash
"We believe this contract will help secure our place as the go-to provider for launching people and one-of-a-kind payloads into space well into the future. We are excited and proud to work alongside an engaged team that is setting the standard for innovation and excellence in the space industry," Bruno said.
United Launch Alliance IAM Employees Approve New Contracthttps://t.co/5ryt8O74ni— ULA (@ulalaunch) May 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}