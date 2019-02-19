  • Unconditional Surrender statue vandalized using '#MeToo' graffiti in Sarasota

    By: Christopher Boyce

    SARASOTA, Fl. - An iconic statue depicting the moment a sailor kissed a nurse at the end of World War II has been vandalized in Sarasota. 

    Officers with the Sarasota Police Deoartment were called to the intersection of North Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive in response to a call of someone spraying "#MeToo" on the Unconditional Surrender Statue. The statue shows the moment George Mendonsa kissed Greta Zimmer Friedman in Times Square on V-J Day.

    Upon arrival to the scene, officers found "#MeToo" in red on the left leg of the nurse.

    After searching the area, officers were unable to find any cans of spray paint or any surveillance of the incident.

    The vandalism caused $1,000 in damages due to the large area the graffiti covers.

    The incident comes only two days after Mendonsa died on February 17. Friedman died in 2016.

    Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call SPD at 941-954-7025.

