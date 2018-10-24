Underwear arsonist: New images released of suspect who set clothing on fire at Macy's

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala hope some new surveillance pictures will lead them to the person who set fire to a rack of underwear inside a Macy's store.
Tips have been pouring in since the incident last week, police said.
The tips led police to a gas station where the woman likes to visit, which is how investigators were able to get new pictures of her and her car.
The woman is accused of purposely setting underwear on fire at the Macy’s in Paddock Mall on Oct.16.
Investigators said the woman, who was wearing a white wig, walked around the store for 45 minutes, poured gas on the clothing and then lit it on fire.
"She was still wearing the same wig, that she was wearing the day she was at Macy's during the arson," said Meghan Shay of the Ocala Police Department.
Police said the new pictures show a clearer image of her face.
"Someone tipped us off that this woman who matched this description, frequented a gas station here in Ocala and we were able to obtain better images of her," Shay said.
Officials are hoping to spot the woman when she goes back to the gas station.
"We are of course providing surveillance in that area, but now that we are releasing these images, we're hoping someone will be able to help identify her,” Shay said.
Officials do not know the motive behind the fire.
