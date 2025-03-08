Unemployment ticks up amid wave of government and retail job cuts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Trump administration’s efforts to cut thousands of federal workers and a roller coaster of tariff policy changes are beginning to have ripple effects on the national job market.

American employers announced 172,017 job cuts in February — the highest total for any February since 2009, when the Great Recession was in full swing. The cuts represent a 245% increase from the 49,795 cuts announced in January and more than double the 84,638 cuts in February 2024, according to data from global outplacement and executive-coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Read: Weekend Guide: 9 things to do in Central Florida

That brings job cuts so far this year to 221,812, the highest year-to-date total since 2009 and up 33% from the same point in time in 2024.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group