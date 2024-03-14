United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after fuel leak

A United Airlines flight has been forced to make an emergency landing for the fifth time in a week.

A Boeing 777 had just left Sydney, Australia, when pilots noticed smoke coming from the aircraft.

Upon landing, it was revealed a fuel leak was to blame.

Read: Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead

All this comes amid the investigation into that door plug that flew off an Alaska Airlines flight at 16,000 feet.

The incidents the NTSB has frustrated with Boeing.

Read: Investigator says she asked Boeing’s CEO who handled panel that blew off a jet. He couldn’t help her

Boeing says it will continue supporting the investigation in a transparent and proactive fashion.

Boeing has promised changes to its safety procedures, including added layers of inspection.

