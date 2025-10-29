United Way commits $235k to long-term disaster recovery for Sumter County residents

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — United Way of Lake and Sumter has pledged $235,000 to provide long-term recovery assistance to Sumter County residents affected by disasters.

The funding, sourced from grants provided by the American Red Cross, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, and the Volunteer Florida Foundation, will support the newly formed Sumter County Long Term Recovery Group, now an official Community Impact Program of United Way Lake & Sumter.

The Sumter County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) will focus on addressing the long-term needs of disaster survivors, which include financial assistance, rebuilding homes, and providing mental health and spiritual support.

An open house event is planned for next month, where representatives from member agencies will share more about the coalition’s work.

