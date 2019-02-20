Tax help is just a phone call away.
9 Family Connection is once again teaming up with the Heart of Florida United Way to help local families with their taxes.
Families can call 211 to get answers and advice related to their tax questions, and find out if they qualify for certain tax credits like the earned income tax credit.
The service also has more than 30 locations available for in-person tax assistance throughout Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
The service is available to households with an income less than $66,000.
Attorney Laura Guitierrez has been offering her time at one of the tax clinics in downtown Orlando for the past four years.
TALKING TAXES: Thanks for having us @hfuw ! Volunteers are answering your tax related questions at 2-1-1 ---> call to find out if you qualify for any credits this tax season & to find out your nearest VITA site @9FamConnection @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3UcaNBlLBq— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 20, 2019
“We help them out. We fill everything out for them. Explain to them how it works ... Explain to them their return, why they are getting what they are getting. Or if they have to pay, why they are paying," Guitierrez said.
This year, the Heart of Florida United Way added more volunteer income tax assistance sites that are designed to help families.
To get assistance at these sites, people need to bring all their photo ID, latest W-2s, 1099s, Social Security card and a copy of last year's return.
