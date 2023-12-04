Universal announces name of new theme park being built in Texas

A company with a major footprint in Central Florida is expanding to the southwest.

Universal just announced the name of a new theme park being built in Texas.

It’s called Universal Kids Resort.

Watch: Construction continues to boom at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Orlando

The company says, unlike its theme park in Florida, this one will be completely designed for children under ten years old.

It will feature immersive lands, interactive shows, rides, meet-and-greets, and more.

Watch: Universal Orlando Resort company partners with local nonprofit to pack meals

“It’s definitely kid-sized,” said Universal official Molly Murphy. “So, it’s about a quarter of one of our parks in Orlando.”

Officials say Universal Kids Resort will start building up next year, and the first phase of the park will be ready in 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group