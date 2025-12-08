University of Florida is searching for its next president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is hiring a search consultant to find its next president after the State Board of Governors rejected Dr. Santa Ono as a candidate in June.

Dr. Santa Ono was not selected as the University of Florida’s president after being rejected by the State Board of Governors in June. Since Ben Sasse resigned as president of the University of Florida in 2024, the university has been led by two interim presidents.

The University of Florida leaders are looking for a new president meeting the criteria set by the State Board of Governors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group