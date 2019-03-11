  • 'Unmatched love for his community': Edgewood mayor dies

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    EDGEWOOD, Fla. - Edgewood Mayor Ray Bagshaw died Sunday morning surrounded by his family, the city of Edgewood said.

    Officials described Bagshaw, who was elected mayor in 2011, as having served with an "unmatched love for his community" and a "fire for change."

    Related Headlines

    "Mayor Bagshaw was a true public servant," Edgewood City Council President John Dowless said. "He loved serving the residents of Edgewood and had a passion for community. We are a better city and a better community because of him.  He will be missed in more ways than we could count."

    TRENDING NOW:

    “May Mayor Bagshaw be remembered for his boundless ingenuity and as a fervent voice for the city of Edgewood," Edgewood police Chief John Freeburg said. "He was a tireless advocate for the police department and a friend to all the officers."

    Flags will be flown at half-staff in Bagshaw's honor. Details of his funeral service will be announced later.

    No other details were given.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories