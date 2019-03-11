'Unmatched love for his community': Edgewood mayor dies

EDGEWOOD, Fla. - Edgewood Mayor Ray Bagshaw died Sunday morning surrounded by his family, the city of Edgewood said.
Officials described Bagshaw, who was elected mayor in 2011, as having served with an "unmatched love for his community" and a "fire for change."
"Mayor Bagshaw was a true public servant," Edgewood City Council President John Dowless said. "He loved serving the residents of Edgewood and had a passion for community. We are a better city and a better community because of him. He will be missed in more ways than we could count."
“May Mayor Bagshaw be remembered for his boundless ingenuity and as a fervent voice for the city of Edgewood," Edgewood police Chief John Freeburg said. "He was a tireless advocate for the police department and a friend to all the officers."
Flags will be flown at half-staff in Bagshaw's honor. Details of his funeral service will be announced later.
No other details were given.
