Unsettled weather pattern to bring rain and storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are increasing in Central Florida.

Our area will be cloudy and warm Friday with a chance for an isolated shower.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 82 degrees Friday afternoon.

A stalled front will keep scattered showers and storms in our forecast over the weekend and for most of next week.

The unsettled weather patterns will stick around until the end of next weekend.

