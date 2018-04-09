0 Update: Girl, 12, taken from Mount Dora Middle School

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have asked for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Mount Dora girl.

Joscelyn Delong was last seen Monday, investigators said. Details of her disappearance were not made immediately available.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing dark jeans and a green long-sleeve shirt, and could be with a white woman in a teal-colored van. Investigators did not release a license plate number.

Lisa McDonald, with the Mount Dora Police Department, said a woman picked up Joscelyn around 9:05 a.m. from Mount Dora Middle School. The woman was not authorized to take her out of the school, police said.

Sherri Owens, with Lake County Public Schools, said a noncustodial parent picked up the child. A teacher noticed something was wrong and tried to alert a school resource officer, but the student had left by the time the school resource officer arrived.

Police said they do not believe the child is in danger, but that they are working to confirm that information.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should contact Mount Dora police at 352-735-7130 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.

PLEASE SHARE!



FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Joscelyn Delong, 12yo W/F, 5'4", 105lbs, brown hair/hazel eyes. Last seen Mount Dora, wearing dark jeans, green longsleeve shirt. May be w long dark hair W/F in teal van. Have info? Call Mount Dora PD 352-735-7130 or 911. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/89J7y0nrNN — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 9, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.