0 UPDATE: I-95 in Brevard County reopens, but brush fire remains

PALM BAY, Fla. - A brush fire that has spread more than 500 acres shut down a large stretch of Interstate 95 in Brevard County for several hours Monday morning.

The interstate was shut down about 4 a.m. and reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Florida Forest Service officials, along with Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters, began battling the 550-acre blaze around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the Micco Preserve.

Both directions on I-95 are once again open in South Brevard County pic.twitter.com/ISglEQMUMZ — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 30, 2018

The fire was 50 percent contained Sunday.

Multiple tanker trucks are responding to the fire—as well as four Forest Service tractors and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officials said.

Palm Bay fire officials said the fire had jumped Babcock Street.

Babcock Street was shut down from Malabar Road to Micco Road, bur reopened about 7:30 a.m.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter early Monday that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shut down south Interstate 95 from Malabar Road to the county line.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the north lanes of the interstate from the county line to Malabar Road.

The interstate later reopened, but officials are still fighting the blaze.

We drove to the Malabar Road Exit while on I-95 in Brevard County. We were forced to exit because of a brush fire. A stretch of 95 is shut-down this morning pic.twitter.com/k7e8WA1K5X — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 30, 2018

#MiccoScrubFire has jumped to the east side of Babcock. Air drops still in the area. Please use caution!#PBFR pic.twitter.com/XazLSX8Sxz — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018

**CURRENTLY ON SCENE*** Four Eng & brush - 2, 4, 86, 87

Four Tenders - 4, 86, 87, 99

Three supervisors - D 2, D 80 BCFR Wild 1

Fla Forestry tractors (4)

BCSO Helicopter

Fla Parks Serv — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018

@FFS_ORLANDO crews on scene wildfire in Micco. Several road closures in effect right now. Motorists use caution. Fire is 100-150 ac. at this time. Name is #MiccoScrubFire Updates to follow. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/ll9BiljdOG — FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 29, 2018

#MiccoScrubFire has jumped Babcock. Helicopter on scene currently.#PBFR — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018

