    By: Chip Skambis , Monique Valdes

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A brush fire that has spread more than 500 acres shut down a large stretch of Interstate 95 in Brevard County for several hours Monday morning. 

    The interstate was shut down about 4 a.m. and reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

    Florida Forest Service officials, along with Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters, began battling the 550-acre blaze around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the Micco Preserve. 

     

     

    The fire was 50 percent contained Sunday.

    Multiple tanker trucks are responding to the fire—as well as four Forest Service tractors and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officials said. 

    Palm Bay fire officials said the fire had jumped Babcock Street.

    Babcock Street was shut down from Malabar Road to Micco Road, bur reopened about 7:30 a.m.

    Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter early Monday that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shut down south Interstate 95 from Malabar Road to the county line. 

    Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the north lanes of the interstate from the county line to Malabar Road. 

    The interstate later reopened, but officials are still fighting the blaze.

     

     

