UPDATE: Mansion of Harold Mills, who was arrested May 9, hits market briefly for $22 million

The home of Harold Mills was briefly listed for sale on May 9 for $22 million, the same day the vice chairman for the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees was arrested tied to a prostitution sting in Seminole County.

The home’s real estate agent Jill Irwin told Orlando Business Journal via a text message on the morning of May 12 that the home had been listed on the morning of May 9 before the arrest. The timing could not be confirmed as there was no timestamp on the Realtor.com listing.

The 11,253-square-foot home at 11900 Lake Butler Blvd. in Windermere had the second-highest price of any home listing in metro Orlando, according to records from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The home was labeled as a “new” listing for sale on May 9, but was later shown as “off market” the evening of May 11.

