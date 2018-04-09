LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a missing 12-year-old girl from Mount Dora has been found in South Florida.
Joscelyn Delong had last been seen Monday at Mount Dora Middle School, investigators said.
Related Headlines
Investigators said Joscelyn left with a white woman in a teal-colored van that was later found at a home in Leesburg without Joscelyn.
Lisa McDonald, with the Mount Dora Police Department, said a woman picked up Joscelyn around 9:05 a.m. from Mount Dora Middle School.
Sherri Owens, with Lake County Public Schools, said a noncustodial parent picked up the child. A teacher noticed something was wrong and tried to alert a school resource officer, but the student had left by the time the school resource officer arrived.
Police said the teen is safe.
More information is expected to be released Tuesday.
PLEASE SHARE!— FDLE (@fdlepio) April 9, 2018
FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Joscelyn Delong, 12yo W/F, 5'4", 105lbs, brown hair/hazel eyes. Last seen Mount Dora, wearing dark jeans, green longsleeve shirt. May be w long dark hair W/F in teal van. Have info? Call Mount Dora PD 352-735-7130 or 911. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/89J7y0nrNN
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}