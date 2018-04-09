  • Update: Missing girl, 12, found in South Florida

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a missing 12-year-old girl from Mount Dora has been found in South Florida.

    Joscelyn Delong had last been seen Monday at Mount Dora Middle School, investigators said.

    Investigators said Joscelyn left with a white woman in a teal-colored van that was later found at a home in Leesburg without Joscelyn.

    Lisa McDonald, with the Mount Dora Police Department, said a woman picked up Joscelyn around 9:05 a.m. from Mount Dora Middle School. 

    Sherri Owens, with Lake County Public Schools, said a noncustodial parent picked up the child. A teacher noticed something was wrong and tried to alert a school resource officer, but the student had left by the time the school resource officer arrived.

    Police said the teen is safe.

    More information is expected to be released Tuesday.

     

     

