Update: Missing Osceola County teen found in Orlando, deputies say

    By: Kevin Williams , Len Kiese

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old teen reported missing in Osceola County has been found safe in Orlando, according to deputies.

    FDLE issued a missing child alert Thursday for Sarroya Wiggins.

    She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 5000 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and black sandals, carrying a blue purse and wearing a cheetah print scarf in her hair.

    Deputies said Wiggins left the Chili's to get items from her car and never returned.

    Wiggins called her family to say a man wasn't allowing her to leave his vehicle, deputies said.

    Deputies told Channel 9's Len Kiese that Wiggins is a foster child, ran away, but is safe.

    Wiggins may be in the company of a man named Johnny traveling in an silver Audi, deputies said. It's unclear if Wiggins was found with a man.

