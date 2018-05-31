Update: Missing Osceola County teen found in Orlando, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old teen reported missing in Osceola County has been found safe in Orlando, according to deputies.
FDLE issued a missing child alert Thursday for Sarroya Wiggins.
She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 5000 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and black sandals, carrying a blue purse and wearing a cheetah print scarf in her hair.
Deputies said Wiggins left the Chili's to get items from her car and never returned.
Wiggins called her family to say a man wasn't allowing her to leave his vehicle, deputies said.
Deputies told Channel 9's Len Kiese that Wiggins is a foster child, ran away, but is safe.
Wiggins may be in the company of a man named Johnny traveling in an silver Audi, deputies said. It's unclear if Wiggins was found with a man.
