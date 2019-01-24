0 UPDATE: Suspected gunman in fatal Sebring bank shooting booked into jail

SEBRING, Fla. - The man accused of fatally shooting five people inside a bank in Sebring was booked into the Highlands County Jail just before midnight Wednesday.

Authorities released video of Zephen Xaver, 21, being led in handcuffs by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies to the jail.

"We're sorry to learn we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered because of his act at this bank," Chief Karl Hoglund with the Sebring Police Department said.

Investigators said Xaver called 911 at about 11:37 a.m. Wednesday to say he had fired shots inside a SunTrust bank on US-27 South in Sebring.

When officers arrived, Xaver had barricaded himself inside the bank. SWAT team used an armored vehicle to breach the door, authorities said.

Xaver surrendered as law enforcement officers emerged and found the bodies of five people, investigators said.

Neighbors who live near Xaver’s family said they never would have expected those actions from him, and were surprised by his arrest.

“I never would allow my 9-year-old around someone that I thought was a dangerous person, and I damn sure did not remotely get any type of inkling that he was dangerous,” neighbor Sharon Spillane said.

But, a woman identifying herself as Xaver’s ex-girlfriend, Alex Gerlach, said he often thought about hurting people and has long been fascinated with death and guns, according to The Associated Press.

Gerlach said she tried to warn people about Xaver's potential for harm.

“They are just innocent people living life, providing for their families like we all do every day. They had no idea today was their last day,“ bank customer Jose Sanchez said.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting local authorities with the investigation. Gov. Ron DeSantis offered support to all law enforcement.

I’ve directed FDLE to provide the necessary resources at the state level to assist with the ongoing investigation. This is an individual that needs to face very swift and exacting justice. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2019

“The people of Florida stand with the community here in light of this tragic circumstance," DeSantis said.

The victims’ names have not been released.

SunTrust Bank released the following statement:

"We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch. We will provide more information as soon as we can."

Xaver was hired by the Avon Park Correctional Institution as a correctional officer trainee in November, but he resigned on Jan. 9, according to a press secretary with the Florida Department of Corrections.

I want to thank both the Sebring Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for their response and continued efforts during this tragedy. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2019

