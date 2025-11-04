Local

UPS plane crash reported near Louisville airport

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
LOUISVILLE — A UPS plane has reportedly crashed near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville police have confirmed that injuries have occurred as a result of the crash, although the severity of these injuries remains unclear.

UPS confirmed an incident with one of its aircraft on X.

The incident has led to significant flames and smoke, as captured in aerial images from the scene.

This is a continuing story, and we will provide updates as new information emerges.

