UPS plane crash reported near Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE — A UPS plane has reportedly crashed near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville police have confirmed that injuries have occurred as a result of the crash, although the severity of these injuries remains unclear.

UPS confirmed an incident with one of its aircraft on X.

UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY. Updates will be posted on https://t.co/zvvXSPZgid as they become available. — UPS Airlines (@UPSAirlines) November 4, 2025

The incident has led to significant flames and smoke, as captured in aerial images from the scene.

This is a continuing story, and we will provide updates as new information emerges.

