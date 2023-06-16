Uptick in shootings spark increased patrols, community safety discussions in downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A shooting in Downtown Kissimmee is prompting the city to make changes.

Nearly 2 weeks ago Kissimmee Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot that hurt a bartender. Investigators say the man was asked to leave Breeze bar in Downtown Kissimmee, but as he did, he fired one shot into the business.

In the weeks since downtown businesses have voiced concerns about an uptick in shootings and have called for more security..

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Channel 9 found out that in response, Kissimmee Police have added a patrol officer in the downtown area.

That off-duty officer will patrol the area near Dakin Avenue by foot from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The officer will also routinely make stops at Breeze Kissimmee, 3 Sisters Speakeasy, 2 Brothers Steakhouse, Vintage Vino, the City Center Parking Garage, and the adjacent side streets.

The extra KPD presence is being paid for by a group of downtown businesses.

“When things hit closer to home your senses are more in tune and become more heightened. And I think that’s what happened,” said Lance Spencer, the Downtown Liaison for Kissimmee Christian Church.

Read: Homeless camps on river islands in Volusia County pose issues for residents

As KPD has stepped up that weekend security and continued regular patrols, businesses and residents have also met to find more safety solutions.

Records show downtown Kissimmee has had 5 separate shootings from December 2022 to June 2023. That’s compared to just 2 shootings over the same period last year.

Spencer was one of many presents for a community meeting held at Kissimmee Main Street to discuss the uptick.

“Now it’s like okay, this is what we didn’t want to happen, we don’t want this to continue. You need to do something now,” said Spencer.

Read: Researchers in Florida receive grant to study sargassum and its potential uses

Community leaders at the meeting came up with additional ideas to improve security. They include increasing code enforcement’s presence on weekends and working with KPD to train downtown businesses on safety measures.

Those present at the meeting say they plan on presenting those ideas to the city council in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, over at City Hall, Kissimmee City Commissioner Janette Martinez also directed staff to also look into ways to improve security.

Read: Democrats reintroduce legislation to remove remaining Confederate statues in U.S. Capitol

A spokesperson for the city of Kissimmee says right now staff is researching the issue and is planning for a workshop with businesses.

In the meantime, the spokesperson says that off-duty officer presence in downtown will continue indefinitely.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group