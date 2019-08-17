  • U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near Port Canaveral, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two boaters Saturday after they did not return from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral, according to officials.

    Officials are searching for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker. 

    Authorities said they were last seen departing the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console boat heading toward the 8A reef. 

    A family member notified Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral watchstanders that the boaters did not return as they were expected to Friday evening.

    Officials are using a search plane and patrol boat to search for the boaters.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

