US Coast Guard seizes 12,000 lbs. of cocaine in Miami worth $165 million

MIAMI - The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter offloaded more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami, officials said.
Crew members of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Valiant boarded a semi submersible vessel last Friday and found the cocaine worth $165 million, officials said.
"I am exceptionally proud of this crew. Over the course of the last three months they rose above the challenges of conducting operations at sea, persevered through many personal sacrifices and showed an unwavering dedication to serving our nation," Cmdr. John Christensen said.
The discovery is the result of more than five at-sea prohibitions from suspected drug smuggling vessels, in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, officials said.
