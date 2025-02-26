US expands travel restrictions on Cuba over forced labor programs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. is cracking down on Cuban officials with new travel restrictions, expanding a policy already in place.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it targets those linked to forced labor in Cuba’s labor export program, including government officials and their families.

He specifically mentioned Cuba’s medical missions, which provide critical funding for the country.

However, the programs has been criticized by defectors who say the government takes most of their pay.

