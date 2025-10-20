U.S. Homeland Security announce illegal immigrants arrested nationwide, including 10,000 in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday that over 480,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested nationwide in a series of operations targeting criminal activities.

During a press conference in Sarasota, Secretary Noem provided updates on the Trump Administration’s efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants involved in serious crimes like drug trafficking and murder. The operations have led to the arrest of 10,000 individuals in Florida alone.

During the briefing, Secretary Noem stated that the Department of Homeland Security has arrested 480,000 illegal immigrants across the country for crimes ranging from drug trafficking to murder.

The Sarasota press conference highlighted Homeland Security’s efforts to curb illegal immigration and improve safety, targeting threats to communities.

The Department of Homeland Security emphasized the importance of these operations in maintaining law and order, particularly in areas with high rates of criminal activity linked to illegal immigration.

The operations are expected to continue as part of ongoing efforts to enhance national security.

