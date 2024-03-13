US lawmakers may vote Wednesday on bill that could ban TikTok

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. lawmakers could vote Wednesday on a bill that could ban TikTok in the county.

Millions of people in the U.S. use the social media app every day.

However, some say it threatens national security because of its ties to China.

Lawmakers want the company that owns TikTok to sell it.

The ultimatum is simple. Sell the app or get banished.

Most Democrats and Republicans agree something needs to be done about the social media giant.

The U.S. House is now poised to pass a bill that could ban the wildly popular app.

The bill would require the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sever ties with the app within six months or risk getting blocked on app stores and websites nationwide.

The company says a ban would “trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans.”

