U.S. Paralympics Swimming to bring major event to I-Drive

By WFTV.com News Staff and Richard Bilbao

JAPAN-TOKYO-PARALYMPICS-SWIMMING-MEN'S 100M BUTTERFLY S8-FINAL Robert Griswold of the United States competes during the men's 100m Butterfly S8 final of swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo by Xiong Qi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

U.S. Paralympics Swimming and hotelier Harris Rosen’s Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center on International Drive are teaming up to host a major competition.

The 2023 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships, presented by Toyota, will host its event at the aquatics facility from Dec. 15-17 – marking the first time the region has hosted a U.S. Paralympics Swimming event.

The event is expected to generate $350,000 in local economic impact and as many as 400 hotel-room nights.

