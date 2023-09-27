U.S. Paralympics Swimming to bring major event to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

U.S. Paralympics Swimming and hotelier Harris Rosen’s Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center on International Drive are teaming up to host a major competition.

The 2023 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships, presented by Toyota, will host its event at the aquatics facility from Dec. 15-17 – marking the first time the region has hosted a U.S. Paralympics Swimming event.

The event is expected to generate $350,000 in local economic impact and as many as 400 hotel-room nights.

