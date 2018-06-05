  • Use caution: Tuesday turns up the heat

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    Prepare now: Tuesday will feel even hotter than Monday.

    Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday will be very hot with a high of 94 degrees, and it will feel even hotter with the heat index soaring to 100-105.

    Don’t expect an afternoon shower to provide much relief from the heat. Shields said there is only a 20 percent chance of an afternoon storm.

    Monday, scattered storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to some parts of Central Florida. Winds were strong enough to flip small planes on their side at Space Coast Regional Airport.

