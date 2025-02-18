USF President Law to Step Down

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. — University of South Florida President Rhea Law announced Monday she will step down from her post, as major changes continue in the leadership of Florida public universities.

Law, an attorney who had longstanding ties to USF, became interim president in 2021 before being named president in March 2022. Monday’s announcement said she will leave the presidency after USF conducts a search for a successor.

“During my tenure we established bold goals — and thanks to our talented, dedicated team of faculty, staff, administrators and students — we exceeded them, sometimes soaring beyond what many thought was possible,” Law said in a message to the university community. “After over 40 years as an employee, student, board member and chair, donor, volunteer and now president, I am filled with gratitude and pride for all we have achieved. Serving this community as USF’s eighth president has been the honor of my lifetime, and I look forward to cheering on the continued success of this incredible university.”

The announcement came on the same day that former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez began serving as interim president of Florida International University and a week after former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner was named president of Florida Atlantic University.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida and Florida A&M University are operating with interim presidents, and Florida Polytechnic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State University, the University of North Florida and New College of Florida have presidents who were appointed since 2021.

Monday’s announcement did not provide detailed reasons for Law’s decision to step down, but it listed a series of accomplishments during her tenure, including achieving a longstanding goal of joining the Association of American Universities and helping guide an effort to build an on-campus football stadium.

“Rhea Law has truly been the right leader at the right time for the University of South Florida,” USF Board of Trustees Chairman Will Weatherford, a former state House speaker, said in a prepared statement. “I am forever grateful that she was willing to accept this role, first on an interim basis, and then permanently after members of our community urged her to apply and supported her for the position. By every measure Rhea has been exceptional in leading our university to unprecedented levels of success. For more than four decades she has stayed connected to USF and we would not be where we are today without her.”

The Florida International University Board of Trustees on Feb. 7 chose Nunez to become interim president, replacing Kenneth Jessell, who had served as the Miami university’s president since 2022. Nunez’s first day on the job was Monday, with her resignation as lieutenant governor effective Sunday.

“On my first day as interim president of Florida International University, I write to assure you that my commitment begins and ends with our students, their success, and the overall success of FIU,” Nunez said in a message to the FIU community that was posted online. “Together, we will further cement FIU’s position as a leader in higher education in our state and throughout the nation.”

The state university system’s Board of Governors is slated Thursday to sign off on Nunez’s appointment as interim president and her contract. She would make an annual base salary of $850,000 and could receive a bonus up to 15 percent of the base salary amount, or $127,500, according to a copy of the proposed contract posted on the university system’s website.

Under state rules, FIU will have to conduct a search for a permanent president. While the FIU board on Feb. 7 did not specifically discuss Nunez serving as permanent president, trustee Dean Colson indicated the “probable results of the search are already known.”

The system’s Board of Governors on Thursday also will consider Hasner’s appointment as president of Florida Atlantic University. Hasner would make an annual base salary of $875,000, with the possibility of a $150,000 bonus, according to a copy of the contract on the university system website.

