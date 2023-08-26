Utility company recognizes Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric lineworkers will get their own appreciation day this weekend as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

Saturday marks Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day and celebrates the men and women who keep the power on.

It is ranked as one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States, next to fighting fires.

Read: OUC celebrates Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day, here’s what it means

Line workers are briefed on the hazards they will face before going out on a job.

Workers also service customers by replacing utility poles and raising power lines.

Patrick Gullotti, a line technician for Orlando Utility Company, said the workers look out for each other because they know each other.

Read: 150 Florida lineman put their skills to the test in this year’s competition

“It’s always (a) top priority to make sure we all take care of each other, and we all get home safe,” he said.

On average, lineworkers could be out late in the evening to restore power from afternoon storms.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 OUC celebrates Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day, here’s what it means (OUC/OUC)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group