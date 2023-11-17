Local

Vacation mansion with Disney-themed rooms back on market

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch, Steven Ryzewski, Alex Soderstrom, Richard Bilbao, Logan Dragone and Susan Lundine

Magical Mansion The 10,637-square-foot "Magical Mansion" at 501 Muirfield Loop sold for $6.5 million in April and is back on the market. (REUNION REALTY LLC)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A massive mansion near Disney that sold for $6.5 million in April has been placed back on the market.

The 10,637-square-foot custom home in Reunion Resort & Golf Club at 501 Muirfield Loop — dubbed the “Magical Mansion” and complete with its own Magic Mirror on the wall — is for sale for $7.75 million.

Listed by Reunion Realty LLC owner and broker TJ Cosgrove, the two-story property is stuffed with entertainment amenities and rooms elaborately themed after “Toy Story,” “Cars” and Disney princesses.

