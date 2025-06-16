Vader, the sea turtle released by Brevard Zoo back into the ocean.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Yes, he might be named after the notorious hero-turned-villain from Star Wars, but he is far from evil.

Brevard Zoo released Vader back into the ocean after a couple months of rehab at the Healing Center. He was initially brought in after being found with fishing line wrapped around his neck, along with seven pounds of fishing line and rope dragging behind him.

He was named ‘Vader’ because of the raspy sound his breathing made before removing the fishing line, which sounded akin to Darth Vader.

To celebrate, the Brevard Zoo held a release event on World Sea Turtle Day, with media coverage and fanfare throughout the event.

‘Vader’ would be surrounded by Star Wars characters and Healing Center staff as he would be released back into the waters of Satelite Beach.

