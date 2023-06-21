Vale issue delays ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket launch in Florida, next attempt Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance said technical issues forced them to delay the launch of a classified spy satellite.

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket was supposed to lift off just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

However, an issue with a ground systems valve stopped the countdown.

Watch: ULA rocket’s debut launch delayed again due to large explosion

This launch is part of a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force.

The rocket is now set to go up at 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

Read: ULA rolls out new Vulcan Centaur rocket for test fire at Kennedy Space Center

Channel 9 will offer live coverage of the launch when it happens on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group