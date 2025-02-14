Valentine’s Day forecast: Cloudy, mild holiday weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will be cooler in Central Florida to start our holiday weekend.

After a front moved through Thursday, our area will see cloudy skies and cooler conditions.

Our area will have mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with a few showers possible in the evening hours.

The best chance for activity will be along and east of the I-4 corridor, with cooler highs in the upper 70s.

The clouds will remain overnight, with a few showers still possible.

Lows will drop down to the upper 60s on Saturday morning.

A warm front slides through the area early Saturday, bringing warmer weather back into the area.

More sunshine is expected, with highs in the low 80s.

Another storm system will be moving in on Sunday, bringing showers and storms to the area. The activity could impact the Daytona 500, with highs in the mid-80s.

Behind the system, much cooler and drier air will move in for Presidents Day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather quickly returns for next week, with rain and storm chances by Wednesday.

