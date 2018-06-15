0 Vandals who have targeted Windermere man for years strike again

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Windermere home that has been by targeted by vandals for the past four years was recently hit again, the owner says..

The acts became more serious last year when a group of men tossed burning packs of fireworks in Terry Santos' yard, sparking a small fire on New Year’s Eve.

Santos’ home is located in the Summerport community of Windermere.

Although the men were captured on surveillance video, their faces were covered and they were never caught.

Early Friday, the vandals came back again. This time, Santos said, they threw mulch and rocks at his home and one of the men slammed a chair against his front door.

The incident with the fireworks came after three years of other incidents brought on after Santos said he confronted some teenagers fooling around late at night at the elementary school across the street from his home.

His home has been hit with eggs, paintballs and pellets.

In 2016, he reported to deputies, "Vandalism to his home includes eggs and rocks being thrown at his house almost every weekend."

Since then, he's installed more surveillance cameras around his home.

The vandalism seemed to have slowed, but it got more serious with the fireworks.

Santos said the four young men wore masks and hoods when they pulled up to his house about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Santos hopes someone will recognize the man and call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.





