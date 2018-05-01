0 VCSO: Deltona hit-and-run suspect slips out of shirt, hits deputy in face

DELTONA, Fla. - A 22-year-old Deltona man who left the scene of a crash Monday evening hit a deputy in the face, injuring his eye, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at Saxon and East Normandy boulevards, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Laura Williams said.

"A male victim reported his vehicle was hit by a truck," Williams said. "The victim said there were no injuries and the (driver of the) truck then left the scene and he followed it."

Investigators said the victim told the fleeing driver to stop and took a photo of his license plate.

A deputy was sent to a home on Parnell Court to investigate the crash, Williams said.

"The deputy was in the process of arresting (Rhett Andrew) Dickerson for leaving the scene of the accident," she said. "That's when the suspect failed to follow commands, slipped out of his shirt and the deputy's grasp."

Investigators said Dickerson hit the deputy in the face and ran away shortly before 7:45 p.m.

Deputies said a Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9 units were used in a manhunt for Dickerson, who was found hiding in the home. He surrendered shortly before 9 p.m., they said.

The deputy received a laceration under his left eye, which is swollen, Williams said.

Dickerson was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

