TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-4 near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A vehicle fire had a section of I-4 shut down Tuesday morning.
8:10 a.m. update:
One lane of I-4 eastbound has reopened and traffic is slowly starting to get through the area.
Major traffic backups are still ongoing in the area.
Original report:
The fire has all eastbound land of I-4 closed near Kaley Avenue.
There are heavy traffic delays in the area and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
It’s unclear what caused the fire and how long the section of the interstate will be shut down.
Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
