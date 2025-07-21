Vehicle found, driver still at large after hit-and-run crash in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Florida troopers are still searching for the driver who hit a woman in Cocoa earlier this month.

Investigators said a 2004 Honda Accord involved in the crash was found, but they are still investigating who was behind the wheel.

A 55-year-old woman from Cocoa was hit by a car while walking on Arabella Lane and was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and is asking for public help to find the driver.

