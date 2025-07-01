Vehicle hits bear near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police confirm a bear was struck by a vehicle during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Police say it happened near the Interstate 4 express lanes at John Young Parkway.

The bear ran away after being hit.

Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the crash. Troopers said it was reported that the bear ran into the vehicle’s path and was struck.

