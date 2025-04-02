Verizon 911 issues reported in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office say Verizon is having technical issues that are impacting some calls, including to 911.

Verizon is currently resolving the issue.

In the meantime, Kissimmee police say callers can reach their nonemergency number at 407-846-3333. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office number is 407-348-1100.

