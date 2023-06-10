Very hot and sunny start to the weekend, with scattered storms later on

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, we should expect lots of sunshine early in the day.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we will have scattered afternoon and evening storms, with a 60% chance.

A few storms could be strong and severe.

Saturday’s high is a hot 91 degrees, with the same temperatures on Sunday.

Next week, our hottest weather of the year moves in.

It should be in the middle 90s next week with scorching heat.

When you factor in humidity to the temperature, the heat index will be as high as 110.

