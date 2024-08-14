Very hot Wednesday with a chance for afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another very hot day on Wednesday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will see highs in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon, with a heat index near 106 degrees.
A heat advisory will also be in effect for most of Central Florida from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Watch: Ernesto expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday
The morning heat will also help to fuel afternoon thunderstorm activity.
Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered storms Wednesday afternoon.
Watch: Hurricane Charley devastated much of Central Florida 20 years ago
Rain chances will stick around into Thursday before we see a big chance over the weekend.
Dry air will be pulled into Florida starting Friday, thanks to Ernesto moving to the east of the state.
Watch: Residents in Puerto Rico brace for Ernesto while remembering Hurricane Maria
Our weekend forecast looks slightly cooler and drier, with highs in the low-90s and lots of sunshine.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group