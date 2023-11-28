Veteran firefighter hurt in Silver Springs blaze to undergo 5th surgery

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County fire captain badly burned while fighting a house fire is heading back into surgery Tuesday.

Capt. Chris Trubelhorn was hurt while battling a fire in Silver Springs on Nov. 1.

Trubelhorn is an 18-year veteran of Marion County Fire Rescue.

Previous: Veteran firefighter suffers serious burns while battling house fire in Marion County

Chief James Banta said this surgery could determine if Trubelhorn will need additional skin grafts.

Banta emphasized the importance of the community’s support in a Facebook post.

“Your support means the world to Chris and Tabitha. Visitors keep Chris’ spirits high, and his sense of humor sharp. If you haven’t had time to visit, please consider doing so.”

Tuesday’s procedure will be the Trubelhorn’s fifth surgery as he continues his road to recovery.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group