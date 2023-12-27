Veteran Marion County firefighter seriously burned in fire released from hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Marion County fire captain who was hospitalized after he was badly burned while responding to a house fire has been released from a Gainesville hospital.

Captain Chris Trubelhorn was severely burned while battling a house fire last month at Southeast 20th Place, east of Silver Springs.

Trubelhorn was hospitalized due to his injuries and has been receiving treatment at the University of Florida Shands Burn Unit.

Officials said Trubelhorn was released Tuesday.

His treatment has faced multiple challenges and setbacks but he’s now back home and celebrating the holidays with his family, officials said.

“I would never have made it without the support of my wife, and my union family,” Trubelhorn said.

Firefighters said Trubelhorn still has a substantial road to recovery ahead of him.

